 

20-year-old drowns after rip current sweeps him away

2017-12-27 21:38

James de Villiers

Cape Town – A 20-year-old man drowned in Strand, Cape Town, on Wednesday after he was swept out to sea, paramedics said. 

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said the man was swimming with two other men and a woman when a rip current swept him away shortly after 15:00. 

"The man was later found and unfortunately declared dead on the beach."

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the four were from De Aar in the Northern Cape. 

The NSRI has appealed to bathers to only swim where and when lifeguards are on duty and to swim between the safe swimming zones that lifeguards mark using their red and yellow flags, Lambinon said in a statement. 

This brings to three the number of drownings in Cape Town in the past two days. 

On Tuesday afternoon, a 34-year-old man drowned near Gordons Bay while trying to save his 10-year-old son.

The father jumped from a fishing boat to rescue his child, but was overwhelmed by the water. 

READ: Father drowns while trying to save 10-year-old son

On the same day, a 63-year-old Athlone man was declared dead on the scene after he was found floating unresponsive in the water at an education camp in Soetwater.

The man is suspected to have been diving.

Siddall advised members of the public who run into trouble at sea to inform the lifeguards on duty as soon as possible. 

"We have too many cases of family members who try and save family members and get swept up themselves," Siddall told News24. 

She also advised members of the public to teach themselves the basics of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

"If caught in a rip current – do not fight it but go with it. You will tire yourself if you fight it."

A rip current is a strong narrow current of water which moves directly away from the shore and is strongest near the surface.

