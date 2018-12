A 25-year-old man, who killed two Cunningham Senior Secondary School female pupils, is to spend 20 years behind bars for the murders.

This, after the Eastern Cape High Court in Mthatha sentenced Andisile Cetane to 20 years in jail for the murders, but acquitted him of rape charges.

Cetane killed 16-year-old Sphosethu Waphi and 20-year-old Nandipha Mtuzula at a forest outside Butterworth while they were on their way to school on two separate occasions in May 2016 and May 2017.

READ: North West trio handed 25-year jail terms for rape, murder, armed robbery

Butterworth Cluster Commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu said that the conviction should send a "strong message to all those who are involved in criminal activities that they will face a full might of the law".

He condemned the killing of women and children and welcomed the sentence imposed.