200 homes damaged following a devastating storm in KwaZulu-Natal - report

A storm has reportedly damaged 200 homes in the northern KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve.

According to TimesLive, KZN cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka dispatched disaster management teams to the Harry Gwala district municipality where heavy rains hit at about 14:30.

"Reports received by the department indicate that at 14:30 this afternoon [Tuesday], a severe thunderstorm swept through the uBuhlebezwe local municipality in the areas of KwaDladla, Mahhedle, and Ncakubana, and in the uMzimkhulu local municipality in the areas of KwaMeyi, Ibisi, kwaJames and Kroemhoek. During the storm several houses had their roofs blown off and electricity lines were damaged.

"So far no injuries or fatalities have been reported," Hlomuka's department was quoted as saying.

In November, disaster management teams had their hands full after several storms ripped through KwaZulu-Natal.

Strong winds and heavy rains damaged 220 homes in the eMadlangeni local municipality and the Zululand district municipality, News24 reported at the time.

In the same month a tornado swept through Utrecht in KZN following a severe storm, bringing with it heavy winds and hail, News24 reported.