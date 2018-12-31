2018: The year South Africa lost giants of the nation

As 2018 draws to a close, it will be remembered as the
year that South Africa bid farewell to several of its A-list actors, singers, politicians, and most poignantly, the mother of the nation.
Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela, Hugh Masekela, HHP, ProKid, Khabisi
Musunkutu, Edna Molewa and Sandy Mokwena were all among those to leave us this
year.
Musician Hugh Masekela died in January. (Supplied)
On January 23, 2018, the country was left in shock
following the death of multiple award-winning trumpeter Hugh Masekela. The
78-year-old was battling prostate cancer.
Radiation oncologist Dr Yastira Ramdas, who worked
closely with the late musician, said the jazz star "fought" till the
very end.
Just two days later, veteran actor Sandy Mokwena died
after being admitted to hospital. Mokwena was best known as Bra Eddie Khumalo
in the e.tv soapie
Scandal! Veteran actor David Phetoe died in February. (Drum)
There was yet another loss for the acting profession
when veteran actor David Phetoe died at the age of 85, on February 1.
Phetoe was well known for his role as Paul Moroka
on the SABC drama series
Generations.
According to reports, the family of the late actor
said he had been ill for some time after struggling with prostate cancer.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in exile in Brandfort in the Free State. (Supplied)
Then, on April 2, South Africa was once again left
reeling when the world learned that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 81, had died.
Mama Winnie was an anti-apartheid activist and
politician, as well as the former wife of Nelson Mandela. She served as a
member of Parliament from 1994 to 2003, and from 2009 until her death.
From 1977 to 1985, she was banished to Brandfort in
the Free State and was confined to the area, except for when she was allowed to
visit her then-husband at Robben Island. The couple separated in 1992 and their
divorce was finalised in March 1996.
In the same month that Madikizela-Mandela left us,
former minister and ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya,75, died. Skweyiya passed away on
April 11 at the Kloof Hospital in Pretoria.
ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya died in April. (Supplied)
He first became minister of public services and
administration in 1994, and then later in 1999 became the minister of social
development.
He was remembered for the role he played in
establishing the Centre for Development Studies and the South African Legal
Defence Fund.
Just a few days later, former
YoTV presenter and Tempy Pushas actor, 29-year-old Akhumzi
Jezile, was killed on April 28 in a horrific car crash on the N6, between
Jamestown and Queenstown, in the Eastern Cape.
The crash also claimed the lives of actor Thobani
Mseleni, actress and singer Siyasanga Kobese, and two other passengers.
The impact of depression and mental health was
pushed into the spotlight when top South African cardiologist Professor Bongani
Mayosi committed suicide on July 27.
He had struggled with depression for two years.
Eight months before his death, he had tendered his resignation to the
University of Cape Town (UCT). It was however, apparently declined.
He was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences
at UCT and an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher.
Prior to this, he was the head of the Department of
Medicine at UCT and Groote Schuur Hospital.
Mayosi was awarded the highest honour, the Order of
Mapungubwe (Silver), in 2009.
Hip hop sensation Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize died in August. (Supplied)
Hip hop sensation Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize was just 37
years old when he died on August 8, while visiting friends in Johannesburg.
According to his family, the rapper suffered a
hemosuccus pancreaticus – which is a
rare cause of gastrointestinal bleeding.
Mkhize was described as a formidable wordsmith with
the allure of street essence. He was very much a proud Soweto resident, who
often stated in his music that he was the township's number one boy.
In September, the first female premier of the North
West province and environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa, 61, died in a
Pretoria hospital "after a period of illness".
Molewa, who was a member of the ANC’s national
executive committee (NEC), became involved in the struggle in the 1970s. She
previously served as the deputy president of the South African Commercial,
Catering and Allied Workers' Union (SACCAWU).
Following her passing, the EFF described Molewa as one of the hard-working
ministers and public servants with an impeccable struggle record.
A few months later, apartheid-era foreign affairs
minister Pik Botha died on October 12, aged 86.
His son, Piet Botha, who is in the band Jack
Hammer, confirmed his father died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of
the morning.
"His wife Ina was with him until the
end," he said.
"He was very sick during the last three weeks
and his body just couldn't take it anymore."
Mahikeng was covered by a dark cloud following the death of its own prodigy Jabulani Tsambo. (Supplied)
The music industry was once again in shock
following the death of 38-year-old Jabulani Tsambo, popularly known as HHP, in
October 2018.
The Motswako rapper and award-winning musician who
performed in Setswana, died on October 24, at his house in Randburg. It is
believed he committed suicide.
Tsambo revealed in a 2016 interview that he had
been battling depression due to his faltering career.
The lead-up to his funeral was filled with drama
when Lerato Sengadi approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, in an
effort to be recognised as his customary wife. The court ruled in her favour, but
also said that his burial in his hometown of Mafikeng should go ahead.
On December 19, Kwaito star Vusi
"Mavusana" Ngwenya, 46, died on his birthday in Port Elizabeth.
Mavusana formed part of popular kwaito group "Oda
Meesta", which was well known for the track
Summertime.
Mosunkutu at memorial service
A few days later, former Gauteng MEC for transport
and senior ANC member Khabisi Mosunkutu died at his Johannesburg home on
December 24, after a long illness.
It is believed that he died from complications of a
stroke he had suffered in July this year. He had been receiving treatment, but
his condition worsened.