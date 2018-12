2018 has been an eventful year in South Africa, taking citizens on a roller coaster of emotions.

With the new year almost upon us, Twitter users took a moment to reflect on things they had learnt and to share their nuggets of wisdom.

#2018MadeMeRealize

That all you need to rely on and trust is yourself, don't suffer from the expectation syndrome. — Tlhologelo (@tlholowaotsi) December 31, 2018

#2018MadeMeRealize That trying and failing is better that not doing anything at all... — ProfTshepi (@Tshepi48245995) December 31, 2018

#2018MadeMeRealize having visions without acting on them is like waiting for KFC at Build it pic.twitter.com/Q5bHtKx12n — Mawande (@Mawande_Sichwe) December 31, 2018

#2018MadeMeRealize that there will always be hatred in the world, but there will always be love, too. Make sure you're the person bringing love into the world in 2019 and not the opposite.



Take care of every interaction you have with people. It has a butterfly effect. — Melanie du Toit (@MelduToit) December 31, 2018

#2018MadeMeRealize that there is no chill in Mzanzi kkk — WM89 (@MhonaWalter) December 31, 2018

#2018MadeMeRealize life is essentially an endless series of problems. The solution to one problem is merely the creation of another. — Critical But Stable ?? (@Matete__) December 31, 2018