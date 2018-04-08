 

2019 elections DA's most important ever - Maimane

2018-04-08 16:10

Paul Herman

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Elections 2019: They will try and divide us on the basis of race - Mmusi Maimane

2018-04-07 18:49

Democratic Alliance federal leader Mmusi Maimane told delegates at the party's federal congress in Tshwane that the 2019 elections will be "tough" with many insults and battles, because the opposition is nervous. WATCH

Returning Democratic Alliance federal leader Mmusi Maimane has closed out his party's 2018 federal congress by declaring the next general elections to be the most important the party will ever have.

Maimane made the speech following the announcement of the party's new federal executive, which comprised a number of familiar faces returning to their positions, including Athol Trollip as federal chairperson.

READ: Athol Trollip re-elected as DA federal chairperson

Delegates started to trickle out of the venue as soon as the announcements were made, but Maimane was quick to wrap up the two-day conference as succinctly as possible.

One of his main themes this year, aside from championing diversity within his party, was the all-out offensive the DA must embark on to secure the Gauteng province, and possibly the Union Buildings, in next year's general elections.

He welcomed the new nine-member federal executive into the challenge.

"I want to say I look forward to working with every one of you, from the chair to the deputies here.

"It's going to be the most important election we've ever had as a party. I want to say thank you to John [Moodey] and the team for hosting us here," he said referencing the party's Gauteng leader.

"Next year we don't have a choice. We better be a government right here in Gauteng. Forward DA, forward."

The upcoming elections will ultimately be about jobs, he said.

"We need to be able to say that too many South Africans are left out," he continued.

"There are many South Africans who are sitting at home wondering where the next meal is coming from. We must stand up for all of them."

As a result, the Congress made a number of resolutions, including that cities and local economies should be the drivers of development.

It also reaffirmed its commitment to rid the nation of corruption.

"We will be relaunching our jobs programme. The State must be the last employer.

"We have a big job ahead of us next year. We will begin the task of sharing with the people of South Africa a hope that is better than today.

"Many people are disappointed, saying 'Look, the DA is divided.' Look around, this is one South Africa," he said.

Read more on:    da  |  mmusi maimane  |  elections 2019

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man hijacked after meeting up with 'internet friend'

2018-04-08 15:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: DA congress - a word from the new leadership
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 7 2018-04-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 