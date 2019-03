South Africans living abroad who wish to cast their vote in the upcoming May elections have one week to left to apply.

"In terms of the election timetable published last week, registered voters have until 23:59 on March 13, 2019, to apply and notify the chief electoral officer of their intention to vote at one of South Africa's 121 foreign missions," the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

This reminder comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa proclaimed May 8 as the official national election date.

ALSO READ: May 8 officially proclaimed election day - IEC

These applications are open to South Africans living abroad and those who are locally registered but will be travelling outside the country during the May elections.

The IEC reports that it had received 12 425 applications by Tuesday.

"Of these, 6 247 have applied to vote in missions in Europe, 2 926 in Asia, 1 502 in Africa, 868 in North America, 817 in Oceania and 65 in South America," the electoral body explained.

In the country's previous national elections held in 2014, the IEC reports that it received 27 899 applications to vote outside the country "of which 26 716 were approved and a total of 18 446 actually voted in the election".

South Africans abroad will cast their vote earlier than the rest of the nation on April 27, 2019.

"This is to allow for the secure transport of completed ballot papers back to the national office of the electoral commission where they will be counted in front of party agents and added to the national ballot count once polling closes on May 8, 2019," the IEC explained.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter