 

2020 Gauteng school placement application date announced

2019-04-28 18:25

Correspondent

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. (Christopher Moagi, Daily Sun)

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. (Christopher Moagi, Daily Sun)

Online applications for the placement of Grade 1 and 8 learners for the 2020 academic year will go live on 13 May, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Lesufi said he was also excited that the placement for 2020 will be done in line with the new admission regulations that seek to ensure equitable access to all learners regardless of class, race or language.

"The regulations also define new feeder zones that aim to overcome the apartheid geography," Lesufi said.

"Access to public schools has been a hotly contested process over the past 25 years of our new democracy. There has been a tension to open all public schools on the one hand and attempts to reserve certain schools for the privileged on the other hand."

"It is a well-known fact that apartheid left a legacy of a deeply flawed, fragmented and unequal education system. The post-apartheid state made serious strides to build a unified, non-racial and non-sexist education system and to redistribute resources to ensure equitable access to quality education across the public-school system."

"The new Admission Regulations are a further attempt to eliminate the spatial geography of apartheid and ensure fair, equitable access to all public schools in Gauteng."

Lesufi added that parents seek the best school for their children and given the past, the perception is that former Model C schools are synonymous with quality and township or rural schools are of poor quality.

"While this is understandable, the investment that the government has made over the past 25 years has resulted in improved quality in schools in the townships."

"Therefore, I urge parents to give themselves time to evaluate the schools closest to where they live to ascertain the performance of the institution."

Online application system overhauled

The MEC also announced that the capacity of the Admissions Online Application System has been increased to accommodate 50 000 simultaneous users.

Previously, the system crashed as it had become overburdened with a great number of users trying to apply at the same time.

"Parents are urged to apply online and on time. Applying on time makes it possible to obtain a space in a public school," Lesufi said.

Parents should use the www.gdeadmissions.gov.za, website to log their applications. He also reminded parents that they will have just over two months to apply for enrolment, with the deadline set for 15 July, he said. 

Placement process

According to the MEC, placement of learners by the department will take place between 27 August and 20 September.

"Parents/applicants will receive SMS notification of successful and unsuccessful application to the school."

"They have an obligation to accept or reject the placement offer within seven days. If a parent fails to accept or reject offer of placement within the given period, such a parent will forfeit the offer and it will be given to the next person on the queue."

"Spaces in schools are not unlimited and are subject to how many learners currently in the school progress to the next grade. As such, placement will be conducted on a first-come-first-serve basis and on the following prioritisation," Lesufi added.

