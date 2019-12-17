21 boys undergoing initiation ceremonies confirmed dead in Eastern Cape

The Eastern
Cape premier's spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya
Sicwetsha, has confirmed 21 boys have died during this season's initiation ceremonies.
According
to EWN, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said most of
the boys had died of dehydration.
According
to the publication, the premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, had visited
initiation schools in the province with a delegation of government officials.
"This is due to the
belief that initiates should not get water. So, before and after the ceremony
they don't get water. This leads to mental
confusion, an electrolyte imbalance and renal failure,"
Mabuyane said.
Mkhize also
recommended initiations should be restricted to winter as "no deaths are recorded in the winter months".
As a
result, the government has pledged to donate water to initiation schools in the
province and investigate the safety of these schools.