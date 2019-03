The scene of the taxi collision near Hammarsdale. (Rescue Care)

Twenty-three people have been injured in a taxi crash on Hammarsdale Main Road in the Hammarsdale area, outside of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday just before 15:00.

"Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the badly damaged vehicles in the roadway," spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

"Immediately more ambulances were dispatched to assist as well as advanced life support paramedics.

"A total of 23 people had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various hospitals for the further care that they required," Jamieson said.

The events leading up to the crash were unknown; however, said Jamieson, the SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further.

