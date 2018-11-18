 

24 municipalities now under administration

2018-11-18 07:13

Sarah Evans

Since October 2016, 24 municipalities have been placed under administration, with 13 of these being placed under administration since June.

This is according to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), which provided an update of municipalities placed under administration to News24 last week.

The reasons provided by Cogta paint a picture of municipalities that have collapsed and are crippled by financial mismanagement. The reasons range from poor – sometimes unlawful – financial management; unspent funds and an inability to collect revenue; spiralling debt and collapsing infrastructure, and governance failures stemming from dysfunctional councils. 

In his budget vote speech in Parliament in May, Cogta Minister Zweli Mkhize said 11 municipalities were under administration. Six of those were in KwaZulu-Natal; two in the Free State; and one each in the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

READ: Mkhize - Govt to launch lawsuit against VBS perpetrators to recover money

Mkhize said that 87 municipalities from around the country, out of the country's 257 municipalities, were "dysfunctional or distressed". Mkhize said 14 teams would be dispatched to deal with issues facing municipalities, and Cogta and Treasury would work together to establish a joint technical intervention team.

According to the latest list, eight municipalities, all of them in the North West, were placed under administration at the beginning of September. There are now seven municipalities under administration in KwaZulu-Natal, three each in the Free State and the Eastern Cape, and one each in the Western Cape, Limpopo and Gauteng.

Two of the collapsed municipalities on Cogta's list, both from the North West, feature in the Reserve Bank's report into wide-scale looting at VBS Mutual Bank.

7 more municipalities on the brink

The Mahikeng municipality was placed under administration on September 1, partly because it "illegally" invested R85m in VBS. According to Cogta, this includes R60.1m "erroneously" paid by the department, which the municipality is now refusing to pay back.

While the Kagisano local municipality did not invest in VBS, it falls under Dr Ruth S Mompati municipality, which invested R101m in the failed bank, according to the Reserve Bank's report.

According to the Mail & Guardian, seven more municipalities in Limpopo could be placed under administration because of the collapse of VBS. They are reportedly on the brink of insolvency.

Cogta spokesperson Musa Zondi told News24 that the sudden rise in the number of municipalities under administration was due to a combination of two things: a regression in the performance of some municipalities and an "interventionist approach" by Mkhize.

He said there was a "worrying trend" of municipalities that were struggling to pay salaries, such as the West Rand municipality. It is not under administration, but invested over R77m in VBS, according to the Reserve Bank report.

In these cases, Zondi said there had been problems "for some time" which had been exacerbated by the fact that they invested money they did not have in VBS. He said the department had sent in teams of engineers or experts to help municipalities collect monies properly. He said the more aggressive interventions in municipalities were informed by the fact that the country's economy would not work if its local municipalities do not work.

Read more on:    vbs mu­tual bank  |  zweli mkhize  |  local government  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa's campaign team says it will pay back Bosasa money

2018-11-17 18:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: City of Cape Town pours nearly 12 000 litres of alcohol down the drain
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 14:30 PM
Road name: Durban Road

Bellville 11:47 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, November 17 2018-11-17 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 