Dr Danie Pauw, head of News24's sister publication Health24, has died.

According to 24.com head Andreij Horn, Pauw (56) was a consummate health professional.

"His dedication to his calling, his warmth and caring, and the loving way in which he dealt with all he came in contact with, but most of all, his friendship with many of us over decades, will be sorely missed. Our business is that much poorer today for not having Danie around anymore. We will miss him," Horn said.

Pauw established Health24 and sold a majority stake to Media24 in 2000.

The platform is one of the leading health publications in the country, featuring medically reviewed content designed to inform readers about health issues. It has 1.2 million monthly unique browsers.

Health24 editor Bevan Lakay expressed the publication's shock at the news on Monday.

"We will definitely need some time to process what's happened and [send] our deepest condolences to his family," Lakay told News24.

"His infectious enthusiasm and passion for the brand will be sorely missed," Lakay said.

Horn added: "Let us remember Danie for the consummate health professional that he was, who chose the digital world to bring quality health information to thousands and make a positive difference in society that way. For him, Health24 was not a job, it was a calling. And he cared deeply."

He said the loss of Pauw would leave a "gaping hole" at Health24.

Pauw is survived by his parents and three sisters.

Funeral details have not yet been released.

* Health24 and News24 are part of 24.com, a subsidiary of Media24.