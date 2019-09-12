24.com shines for third consecutive year at African Digital Media Awards

Media24's digital arm - 24.com - walked away with two first places and three runners up positions at the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) 2019 African Digital Media Awards in Sandton on Wednesday night.

News24's original documentary Buried Truth: Unearthing the story of murdered farmworker Adam Pieterse won first place in the Best Use of Online Video category, while its ground-breaking The Anthem Project won first place in the Best Native Advertising/Branded Content Campaign category.

News24 was runner up in the Best Data Visualisation category for its live data coverage of the 2019 national elections.

Netwerk24 was runner up in the Best News Website or Mobile Service. Its Die Student opinion section was also a runner up in the Best Digital Project to Engage Younger and/or Millennial Audiences category.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson praised the video team's achievements.

"The News24 video team is pioneering digital documentaries in South Africa and I am incredibly proud of them for winning this award. Buried Truth gave Adam Pieterse a voice and highlighted the plight of abused farmworkers," he said.





From left: Zamantungwa Khumalo (Mail & Guardian), Jerusha Sukhdeo-Raath (24.com), Chris Roper (Code for Africa), Fernando de Yarza López-Madrazo (WAN-IFRA president), Rowan Polovin (Daily Maverick), and Kobus Louwrens and Ivor Price (Food for Mzansi).

Netwerk24 editor Henriette Loubser said her team's awards were testament to the strength of Netwerk24's subscription model which focuses on quality journalism.



"The young market is important to us, not only as readers but also to hear their voices, concerns, hopes and dreams. To this end, we are very proud of our opinion section for young people, Die Student, and the way the team engage with young audiences through various initiatives on campuses. It is driven by young people on our staff and the recognition is well-deserved,” she added.

The head of 24.com's Brand Studio, Myles Brown, said The Anthem Project was proudly South African - just like 24.com's users.

"At a time when we could all do with some positivity, the goal is to unite South Africans through our amazing national anthem, which was voted the best anthem in the world by The Economist in December 2017," Brown said.

News24, Netwerk24, Daily Kick and Business Insider Africa all scooped awards in 2018 and - in its first year - the Africa Digital Media Awards honoured News24 and W24 in 2017

All the winners will head to the international World Digital Media Awards competition which will be held in Spain in June 2020.