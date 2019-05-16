 

25 pupils taken to hospital after fumes released in Kimberley classroom

2019-05-16 13:47

Jenna Etheridge

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Twenty-five pupils at Venus Primary School in Kimberley were taken to hospital after smoke pellets were apparently released into their classroom.

Paramedics found the children, aged 8 and 9, in an open field after they were evacuated from the classroom, according to an ER24 statement.

"It is believed that five 'paintballs' were cracked open in the classroom, which resulted in fumes being released."

They were taken to Kimberley Provincial Hospital and were believed to be stable.

The school referred News24 to the provincial education department, which was not immediately available to comment.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    kimberley  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

PICS: 2 cars crash into Kruger Park's gates in 2 hours

2019-05-16 13:08

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-15 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 