25 pupils taken to hospital after fumes released in Kimberley classroom

Twenty-five pupils at Venus Primary School in Kimberley were taken to hospital after smoke pellets were apparently released into their classroom.

Paramedics found the children, aged 8 and 9, in an open field after they were evacuated from the classroom, according to an ER24 statement.

"It is believed that five 'paintballs' were cracked open in the classroom, which resulted in fumes being released."

They were taken to Kimberley Provincial Hospital and were believed to be stable.

The school referred News24 to the provincial education department, which was not immediately available to comment.

