25 SA tourists involved in Egypt bus explosion on their way home

The bus following an explosion in Egypt. (Twitter)

The bulk of the South African tourists who were involved in a bus explosion near Egypt's Giza Pyramids are heading back home.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said in a statement on Sunday night that 25 of the 28 South Africans will be returning to South Africa on Monday morning.

AFP reported that 17 people were injured when an explosion rocked a tourist bus near Egypt's Giza Pyramids, according to officials.

The wounded included three South African tourists and Egyptians, officials reportedly said on Sunday. There were no reports of deaths.

The three wounded South African tourists would remain in hospital, South African ambassador to Egypt, Vusi Mavimbela said on Sunday.

Pictures on social media showed at least one person covered in blood and a bus with some of its windows blown out or shattered.

The bomb went off on a road near the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is still under construction and not open to tourists.

Sunday's blast came as Egypt's vital tourism industry showed signs of recovery after years in the doldrums because of the political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Hosni Mubarak, AFP reported.

Dirco spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said that the Dirco Consular Services were in touch with all stakeholders and families.

"The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, wishes those admitted to hospital a speedy recovery and has also directed South Africa's ambassador to Egypt to give them all the necessary support," Mabaya said.