 

25 years in jail for one of the so-called 'Krugersdorp killers'

2018-05-16 10:38

Iavan Pijoos

A crying Le Roux Steyn after he was sentenced to an effective 25 years imprisonment. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

A crying Le Roux Steyn after he was sentenced to an effective 25 years imprisonment. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)

One of the five so-called "Krugersdorp killers" has been sentenced to an effective 25 years imprisonment in the South Gauteng High Court.

A crying Le Roux Steyn, 22, was sentenced on Wednesday after entering into a plea agreement with the State.

Steyn and four others: Cecilia Steyn, 37, Zak Valentine, 33, Marinda Steyn, 51, and her daughter Marcel, 20, are charged with numerous crimes, including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft, fraud and intimidation.

The group is accused of murdering 11 people during a crime spree between 2012 and 2016.

YOU magazine reported last month that the killings reportedly started when Cecilia, who claimed to be a child psychologist, fell out with the pastor of their church, Overcomers Through Christ.

The magazine reported that she allegedly carried out the killings with her close friend, high school teacher Marinda Steyn and insurance broker Valentine. Marinda's children, Le Roux and Marcel, are also accused of being involved in the murders.

Another accused, John Barnard, 42, was sentenced to 20 years in jail in December 2016 after he pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He will be a State witness.


The five so-called "Krugersdorp murderers" back in the dock. (Iavan Pijoos, News24)
