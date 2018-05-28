 

27 Crime Intelligence officers have criminal records and some are serious

2018-05-28 16:51

Jan Gerber

Minister of Police Bheki Cele (GCIS)

Minister of Police Bheki Cele (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

At least 27 officers of South Africa's Crime Intelligence division have criminal records.

This has been revealed in Police Minister Bheki Cele's answer to a written Parliamentary question from DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard.

"20 members' criminal records relate to contraventions of the Road Traffic Act, whilst seven [are] of a serious nature," Cele's reply reads.

He further stated that newly-appointed head of the Crime Intelligence Unit, Lieutenant General Peter Jacobs, was investigating the "circumstances surrounding" the seven serious cases.

"Police Minister Bheki Cele inherited this problem, but he cannot allow criminals to remain in the SAPS and must account for those found guilty of crimes immediately. Criminals cannot be responsible for keeping our country safe," said Kohler Barnard in a statement released on Monday.

"This once again highlights a nationwide problem of police members with criminal records and raises questions about the effectiveness of the police top brass."

In her question, Kohler Barnard asked from which province each officer was, as well as the name and rank of each officer and the crimes they were convicted of.

Cele's answer didn't provide those details.

"The fact that the question was not answered in full, leads one to wonder what information is being hidden. The DA will ask follow-up questions to elicit more details," said Kohler Barnard.

She added that it was unacceptable to allow members who have serious convictions to remain in the police and added that it "points to a serious failure of leadership which is compromising the fight against crime".

"The fact that there’s a dark cloud over the entire SAPS leadership should be a cause for concern for Minister Cele."

She said his "sluggish response" created the impression that he was tacitly approving of the "rot and gross mismanagement in the police service".

"The systemic failure of SAPS leadership is disturbing and the need for the SAPS to be professionalised could not be more dire."

In his budget speech on May 15, Cele said the police was in the process of a Crime Intelligence overhaul.

Read more on:    bheki cele  |  saps  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Prison gangster witness grilled about night toddler died

32 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Accused of his wife's murder, Jason Rohde takes the stand
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 16:43 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Montague Gardens 16:33 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, May 26 2018-05-26 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 