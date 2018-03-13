 

2.7m South Africans registered to vote at the weekend

2018-03-13 17:33

Jeanette Chabalala

Pretoria - There were 2.7 million South Africans who visited voting stations at the weekend to register or to update their details, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) announced on Tuesday.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo told reporters at the IEC offices in Centurion that 490 520 people registered for the first time and that Gauteng had the most of new registrations at 23.69%. 

KwaZulu-Natal came in second with 18.78% and Limpopo with 17.03%. 

Mamabolo said there were about 26 million voters on the voters' roll, which is estimated to represent 75% of the eligible voting population.

The Eastern Cape was the province with the highest level of registration at 87%, followed by the Free State which was at 82.2%, he said.

Mamabolo added that more than 50 000 registered voters used the IEC app to check and update their details. 

Less than 100 stations across the country were affected by disruptions. Incidents were reported in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng, Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga and Thaba' Nchu in the Free State, among others, according to Mamabolo.

News24 had previously reported there were disruptions at voting stations in Katlehong in Gauteng, in Nthabankulu in the Eastern Cape, in QwaQwa and in Harrismith in the Free State.

Community members also threatened landlords at venues used for voter registration in Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal, and in Dunoon in the Western Cape, protesting residents forced the evacuation of election staff.

Mamabolo said communities were of the view that a registration weekend offered them an opportunity to escalate their grievances.

