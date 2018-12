Two minibus taxis collided in Durban on Wednesday morning. (Supplied: Marshall Security)

Over 20 people were injured in two separate taxi accidents in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon.

According to ER24, the first accident happened on the R33 in Raisthorpe. When paramedics arrived on scene, they found the taxi lying on its roof on the side of the road.

The occupants had already been removed from the vehicle by members of the community, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"On assessment, paramedics discovered that 16 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found," said Meiring.

The second accident happened on the N3 Highway near the market turnoff.

"On closer inspection, paramedics found a taxi in the centre median. Several people were found scattered around the vehicle," said Meiring.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that twelve people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found."

All the injured passengers from both taxi accidents were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.