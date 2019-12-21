 

29 injured in Pietermaritzburg crash, while 2 dead and 11 injured in Potch

2019-12-21 21:05

Azarrah Karrim

Photo: ER24 (supplied)

Photo: ER24 (supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Almost 30 people have been injured when a  taxi rolled over in Hela Hela outside Richmond, Pietermartizburg on Saturday.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

The injuries of the 29 people range from minor to moderate, according to ER24.

When paramedics arrived on scene, a bystander was found administering first aid to the injured.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found twenty-nine patients at the scene.

"Two had to be airlifted by medical helicopter to hospital while the rest were transported by ER24 and various other medical services,"

ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen said.

Meanwhile, in Potchefstroom, three people were killed and eleven others injured in a collision between a bakkie and a taxi on the R53 on Friday afternoon.

While the circumstances of the collision are unknown, ER24 said police were investigating.

"When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 12H00, they found a taxi in the road and a bakkie off the roadway," van Huyssteen said.

The three sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on the scene.

Six others sustained critical injuries, and five more were left with moderate injuries.

"ER24 as well as EMRS treated and stabilised the patients at the scene before transporting them to hospital for further medical care," van Huyssteen said.

Read more on:    pietermaritzbrug  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

An angel on a microlight - How an early morning flight helped save a man's life in KZN

2019-12-21 20:10

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Wheelchair-bound dancer inspires the differently-abled through movement
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:42 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Somerset West 09:52 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three jackpot winners 7 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 