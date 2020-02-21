 

29 kids crammed into unregistered minibus taxi, driver has no licence

2020-02-21 16:21

Ntwaagae Seleka

The Mabopane highway were the driver was pulled over.

The Mabopane highway were the driver was pulled over. (Arrive Alive)

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers pulled over a minibus taxi near Soshanguve in Gauteng on Friday to find 29 pupils aboard, that the vehicle was unregistered and that the driver had no licence.

The vehicle was stopped along the Mabopane highway and officers impounded it.

The driver was fined for operating a vehicle without the necessary licences.

TMPD chief Steven Ngobeni encouraged parents to vet the transportation their children use.

Ngobeni promised that metro police officers would continue to work hard to clamp down on lawlessness on the roads.

