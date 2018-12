Three senior ANC officials from the Abaqulusi Local Municipality have been granted bail after appearing on corruption related charges in the Vryheid Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Mariah Mbuyisile Mabaso, 58, Nkosikhona Mdlalose, 48 and Zakhele Buthelezi, 43, were granted R7 500 bail each. They will appear again on January 16, Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

They were arrested on Thursday morning after allegedly offering a Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor a R20 000 bribe and a job.

The Hawks, together with the councillor, conducted a sting operation in Vryheid.

Councillor praised

The three met with the councillor and allegedly paid her R20 000 in cash with Hawks officials monitoring the entire transaction.

Mhlongo said they received information "about the corruption activities concerning the bribe".

He said he could not share more information as the matter was still at a sensitive stage.

DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango heaped praise on his councillor, saying she had tipped off senior party officials who resolved to call in the authorities.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu described the incident as unfortunate. She said the party would support the rule of law, but maintained the allegations were at a very early stage.