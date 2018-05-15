3 arrested after robbery at Cresta mall

What To Read Next

Police remain on high alert following an armed robbery at Totalsports at Cresta Shopping Centre. (Iavan Pijoos/News24)

Three men were arrested for the robbery of a Totalsports store at Cresta Shopping Centre in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said employees were confronted by six armed robbers when they opened the shop.

"They threatened the employees and stole a number of cellphones. As they were escaping, they were confronted by the mall's security, where a shootout ensued."

He said one of the alleged robbers was shot in the leg and was taken to hospital under police guard.

Police recovered some cellphones and one unlicensed firearm.

Masondo said three others were still on the run.

The Totalsports store remains closed.