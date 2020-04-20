 

3 arrested for hijacking truck transporting medical masks

2020-04-20 20:34

Azarrah Karrim

A N95 mask. (Getty)

A N95 mask. (Getty)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people have been arrested for allegedly hijacking a truck transporting medical masks in Johannesburg on Saturday.

According to South African Police Services (SAPS) national spokesperson Vish Naidoo, the truck was transporting R500 000 worth of medical masks when it was flagged down by a Hyundai sedan on the Barbara Road off-ramp in Isando.

The truck did not stop, but the sedan cornered the truck and forced it to a halt.

The three hijackers then kicked the driver and passengers out, and fled off in the truck.

WATCH | 2 food truck drivers injured after looters barricade road, stone truck

"But the driver jumped on the back of the open truck and, as they were driving, he flagged other motorists [on the road] and those motorists then called the police," Naidoo said.

The police responded and eventually tracked down the truck, but the hijackers fled.

"The truck, with its contents, were recovered at Norkem Park," Naidoo said.

He added, though, that the three hijackers were later found and arrested.

Read more on:    saps  |  johannesburg  |  coronavirus  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Mitchells Plain family uses 3D printers to make free masks for the elderly

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Mitchells Plain family uses 3D printers to make free masks for the elderly
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

Kommetjie 15:31 PM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
Better luck next time - no Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2020-04-19 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 