Three men have been arrested for the murder of a 54-year-old man who was shot and killed in his car at a shopping complex in Welkom this past weekend, Times Live reported.

Shai Mohapi was shot at close range while sitting in his car, in the parking lot of the Commando Shopping Centre.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele reportedly said that a firearm - believed to be the murder weapon - was also confiscated. Makhele told Times Live that more arrests were imminent as the police were interrogating the trio.

Mohapi was shot three times in the chest and twice in his left arm. After the incident, the suspects dragged Mohapi out of his car and drove away in it.

Mohapi's employer, Sibanye Stillwater mine, says it will offer support to Mohapi's family.

"This is a criminal case and we hope the killers are brought to justice," the mining company's spokesperson James Wellsted told News24 on Monday.

Mohapi was employed as a chief safety officer at the company.