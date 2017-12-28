3 arrested for spate of armed robberies in Joburg

Johannesburg – Three men were arrested for a spate of armed robberies in Gauteng, in which they allegedly followed people from banks and accosted them at gunpoint, the Hawks said on Thursday.

"A multi-agency crack team...monitored the suspects' movements on Wednesday. The trio were allegedly seen moving around different shopping malls in and around Johannesburg," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said in a statement.

The men, aged 30, 27 and 22, were tracked down heading towards Alberton and police decided to "take them down".

"The team seized two unlicensed firearms and the car the suspects were using. It was established that it had been hijacked in Norkem Park early this month."

Mulaudzi said investigations were underway to establish links between the men and the firearms seized to other crimes.

The men, all from Tembisa, are to appear at the Alberton Magistrate’s Court on Friday.