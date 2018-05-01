3 arrested in connection with Moses Mabhida Stadium violence

Kaizer Chiefs fans attack a security guard at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. (Screen grab via SABC)

Three suspects have been arrested for public violence that erupted shortly after a soccer match in the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, police said on Tuesday.

The three, aged between 29 and 35, are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, to face charges of public violence.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said detectives were still appealing to those who were injured to come forward and provide investigators with statements.

Witnesses were also asked to come forward with information.



"Many of those that were injured left after receiving medical attention and did not leave their contact details behind with police."

The violence broke out after Free State Stars beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in a Nedbank Cup semi-final on April 21.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, welcomed the latest arrests.

"We know how much of work has been put in by these dedicated detectives to bring us to where we are now in terms of the investigation. It is only a matter of time before others are arrested.

"I would advise those who were part of the mob that went on a rampage on that unfortunate day to hand themselves over to police as one of these three who were arrested did. If not you will have to be continuously looking over your shoulders. We will not tolerate such hooliganism in this province," Langa said.

Phelelani Jojisa, 34, who is accused of being among the mob of soccer fans that trashed the stadium, was released from custody last Wednesday after he made an appearance at the Durban Magistrate's Court.

He has been charged with pitch invasion and malicious damage to property.

Magistrate Jackie Jonck postponed the matter until May 25.

eThekwini metro Mayor Zandile Gumede announced that damage that resulted from the incident was estimated at R2.6m.

