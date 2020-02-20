 

3 arrested in Port Elizabeth for stripping torched ambulance

2020-02-20 22:59

Jenni Evans

The remains of a vehicle torched during the protest in Port Elizabeth (Supplied by Sizwe Kupelo, Eastern Cape Department of Health)

Three people were arrested for stripping an ambulance that was torched during a protest in Port Elizabeth, police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana has said. 

The three, aged between 20 and 25, were arrested on Thursday morning. 

At about 19:45 on Wednesday, a metro ambulance was on its way to Vastrap when a petrol bomb was thrown through its window on Standford Road near Qunu.  

"The driver and his crew jumped out and ran away. The vehicle burnt out. Another ambulance crew was on its way to assist their colleagues when it was pelted with stones," police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at the time. 

Another ambulance crew that went to their rescue was also pelted with stones.

No injuries were reported, and cases of malicious damage to property were opened

READ: Ambulance, courier van torched in Port Elizabeth

Kinana said a tow truck was sent to fetch the burnt-out ambulance on Thursday morning but was also stoned on the way to the recovery site. 

The tow truck driver went to the police in Bethelsdorp and was escorted into the area. 

"When they got close to the ambulance, they noticed people stripping the vehicle," said Kinana, adding the police had chased after them and three were arrested. 

"They were be detained on charges of theft from a motor vehicle." 

Fifteen cases were opened with the police following the sudden outburst of violence, understood to be related to complaints about service delivery.

A courier van was also torched. The driver was taking staff home when the van came under attack and set alight.

