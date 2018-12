Three men have been arrested for being in possession of 17 South African Social Security Agency cards, 16 identity documents and five bank cards in Williston on Friday, Northern Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said police also confiscated just over R15 000 in cash from the suspects during a police operation in the area at about 00:30.

"It is suspected that the suspects were fraudulently withdrawing money from unsuspecting victims' bank accounts," said Tawana.

A Mazda sedan allegedly used by the suspects was also confiscated.

Williston station commander Captain Ricardo Lilieveld commended the police officers who apprehended the suspects.

"He reiterated that the Williston policing precinct has been declared a no-go area for the criminals," said Tawana.

The suspects are expected to appear before the local magistrate's court soon, Tawana added.

