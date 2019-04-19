 

3 caught after shootout following attempted heist at Eastgate Mall

2019-04-19 17:02

Tammy Petersen

(Picture: Shutterstock)

(Picture: Shutterstock) (Shutterstock)

A high-speed chase and shootout between police and alleged would-be robbers on Friday ended in the Eastgate Shopping Centre in Gauteng parking lot where three suspects were arrested and two unlicensed guns were recovered.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said members of its Flying Squad spotted a Ford Fiesta in Bedfordview which was flagged as being involved in a botched robbery at the mall.

The suspects had driven off after security guards had thwarted their attempt to hold up a shop, he explained.

Officers chased after the car after spotting it on Van Buuren Road and gave chase. A shootout ensued.

"The suspects drove into the shopping centre parking lot while trying to confuse the police. They parked the car and ran, but were cornered and caught by the officers on foot."

The trio is expected in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

