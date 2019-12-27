 

3 children drown at waterlogged Pretoria park

2019-12-27 07:48

Riaan Grobler

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three young boys have drowned at a waterlogged park in Pretoria after presumably going swimming following heavy rains in the area.

According to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, the children drowned at a park in Refentse, formerly known as Stinkwater, around 12:00 on Thursday.

READ | Body of KwaZulu-Natal boy who was swept away by floodwaters recovered on Christmas Day

Mabaso said that, by the time paramedics arrived, the bodies of two boys - aged 8 and 9 - had already been recovered by members of the community.

"A third body was recovered by emergency services personnel after a family claimed that their child was missing," he said.

The names of the deceased children are brothers Keamogetswe, 8, and Keatlegile Baloyi, 10.

"The third child's details are still unknown to me," Mabaso said.

He called upon residents to avoid swimming at the park, as the water not only posed a drowning risk, but a health hazard too.

The department sent its condolences to the families of the bereaved.

According to the Stats SA Mortality and Cause of death report, drownings made up 4.1% (1 411 cases) of deaths due to external causes of accidental injury in 2016.

Read more on:    charles mabaso  |  pretoria  |  drownings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

See you in quart: 'Shebeen king' caught with bogus liquor licence

2019-12-27 06:47

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 06:21 AM
Road name: N7

Cape Town 07:40 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Two players win R117k Daily Lotto jackpot 2019-12-26 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 