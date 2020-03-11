 

3 children killed in Golden Highway taxi crash 'are siblings'

2020-03-11 18:14

Canny Maphanga

Ten people were killed, including three children, and several left injured following a collision between a taxi and light motor vehicle on the R553 Golden Highway in Eldorado Park. (Supplied, ER24)

Ten people were killed, including three children, and several left injured following a collision between a taxi and light motor vehicle on the R553 Golden Highway in Eldorado Park. (Supplied, ER24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The three children killed in the Golden Highway taxi crash on Wednesday morning are all siblings, the Gauteng Department of Education has said.

They were identified as Lashay Goodall, 10, Learyn Goodall, 11, and Aiden Goodall, 6, who all attended Robertsham Primary School in Johannesburg.

The head-on collision between the minibus taxi and a Toyota Avanza claimed the lives of 10 people.

Six passengers in the taxi were also killed, while the taxi driver was injured and taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto for treatment.

READ: Golden Highway taxi crash claims 10 lives, including 3 children

The Goodall's have asked for space to deal with their bereavement. Funeral arrangements are currently underway.

"For one mother to lose three children in an accident, it is very, very hard. They were on their way to school to get an education and now they are no more, it is very tough," family spokesperson Noel Maart said.

"We are pleading with drivers to please be safe on the road because we are now losing innocent children - we do not blame anybody and we will allow the police and investigators to do their job."

Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo and department officials visited the victims' family in Eldorado Park on Wednesday afternoon.

"My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of those who died in this horrific accident. I would also like to wish those in hospital a speedy recovery," he said on Wednesday, adding that road safety campaigns would be stepped up in the province.


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Koeberg pump fixed - but Stage 4 load shedding still on till Friday, says Eskom

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Taxi driver filmed assaulting woman in Pretoria, smashing her car windscreen
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kraaifontein 18:03 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Plumstead 18:03 PM
Road name: M5 Prince George Drive Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
One person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-03-10 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 