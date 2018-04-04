3 children, man shot dead in Cape Town

What To Read Next

A man, two teenagers and a 12-year-old have been shot dead in Nyanga, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

The group was sitting in a vehicle in Browns Farm at around 21:00 on Tuesday, when three armed men fired at them and fled the scene, Lieutenant Colonel André Traut.

A fourth child, who was also in the vehicle, was injured and rushed to hospital.

"The motive for the attack is yet to be determined and the suspects are yet to be arrested," said Traut.

