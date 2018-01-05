 

3 children, pregnant woman among those recovering after Kroonstad train crash

Johannesburg – A pregnant woman who was airlifted from the scene of a train crash in Kroonstad, as well as three other children who were injured, are now recovering, the Free State Health Department said on Friday.

"The EMS airlifted a pregnant woman from the scene yesterday (Thursday) to Boitumelo Hospital…The baby was in good condition, but the woman had an ankle fracture which was treated," said department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi.

She has since been discharged.

ALSO READ: Kroonstad train crash: Condition of bodies causes uncertainty over death toll

On Thursday, the passenger train travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg collided with a truck, causing a section of carriages to burst into flames.

On Friday morning, the mother of two children who were taken to Bongani Hospital after being injured in the crash was found. She had been taken to a different hospital.

"She had been treated for minor injuries at Boitumelo Hospital and was now discharged."

Search operations continue

Previously, the 11-year-old girl and five-year old boy were being kept in hospital as their parents were traced.

Meanwhile a 14-year old, who sustained fractures that will need to be operated on, was reunited with his parents later on Thursday.

By Friday morning, a total of 125 people of the dozens taken to hospital with injuries had been discharged, with most treated for soft tissue injuries.

Mvambi said a car that had earlier been reported as being involved in the crash along with the truck, was in fact being transported on the train.

ALSO READ: Truck driver 'was taking chances' in Kroonstad crash - transport minister

"The car was part of the cargo of the train, it was not a car driven by anyone."

Earlier on Friday, Mvambi confirmed that the death toll stood at 14. Operations to search among the wreckage and carriages that had burnt out are still ongoing.

He also said that while the truck driver involved in the crash was not injured, he was "seen at Katleho Hospital in Virginia in the company of police".

Previously, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi was quoted on eNCA as saying the truck driver, involved in the collision with the train, "was taking chances".

