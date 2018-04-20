3 dead, 3 wounded in Cape Town shooting

What To Read Next

Western Cape police are investigating a shooting incident which left three people dead at a taxi rank in Main Road, Delft in Cape Town on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said another three people were injured during the shooting.

"A triple murder and three attempted murder cases [were] registered for investigation," said Van Wyk.

He appealed to members of the community to come forward with further information by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

