Three people have died and six others have been injured in a shooting near the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on Monday morning.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the shooting happened in an apartment block in Baker [JN Singh] Street around 11:00.

"On arrival, paramedics were escorted to the apartment and were faced with an absolute bloodbath. Nine people had been shot and sustained multiple gunshot wounds," he said.

Two men and a woman were declared dead on the scene. Other injuries ranged from moderate to critical.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed the fatalies and said five people were rushed to hospital.

She said authorities were still on scene.

