 

3 dead, 9 injured following stampede at Prophet Bushiri's church in Pretoria

2018-12-30 09:09

Correspondent

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (File)

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people have died and nine others were injured during a stampede at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering Church in Pretoria on Friday night, Tshwane West police confirmed.

Spokesperson for the Tshwane West Cluster police, Captain Augustinah Selepe, said in a statement that the police only heard about the stampede on Saturday afternoon, and officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The church is situated at the Tshwane Events Centre in Pretoria.

According to Selepe, the police believe that a thunderstorm prompted the congregation to push each other around during a church service, leading to the stampede. The service began at around 20:00 on Friday night.

On Saturday morning Bushiri's attorney, Terrance Baloyi of Baloyi Ntsako Attorneys, told News24 that the stampede occurred when people tried to take shelter inside the church during a thunderstorm.

People panicked

Baloyi said some people panicked and he confirmed that three people were knocked unconscious.

"We regret the incident as a church because it happened within our premises," Baloyi said at the time.

However, according to the police, the exact cause of the incident is still unconfirmed. Police have also requested that anyone with information about a missing person, who attended the church service, please contact the Pretoria West police station.

SAPS Tshwane West Cluster Commander Major General DT Mthombeni also urged the public to be cautious during the New Year's Day celebrations this week.

The police have asked the public to assist in creating a safe environment this week by cooperating with them, and warned that drunk and reckless driving will not be tolerated.

"We offer our most [sincere] condolence[s] to the families who lost their loved ones during the stampede, and speedy recovery to those injured," said Mthombeni.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  religion  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No New Year's Eve party for City of Tshwane, ANC blames DA administration

2018-12-29 22:58

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters #ReclaimClifton as sheep slaughtered on beach
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 10:17 AM
Road name: Main Road

Kommetjie 08:46 AM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 29 December Lottery draw 2018-12-29 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 