The scene at Nyanga taxi rank. (Zukile Daniel, News24)

A triple murder case has been opened for investigation following a shooting at Nyanga taxi rank on Friday.

"According to information the shooting incident occurred this afternoon at about 14:00," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told News24.

"Three men in their forties were shot and fatally wounded by unidentified men who entered a meeting and fired shots [at] the victims."

Provincial detectives are combing the scene for clues.

More on this story as it develops.