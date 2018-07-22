 

3 dead in 2 separate shack fires in Cape Town

2018-07-22 18:29

Correspondent

(File)

(File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people have died in two separate shack fires in Cape Town, the City's Fire and Rescue Services said on Sunday.

In the early hours of the morning, a fire that broke out in a shack at Boys Town in Crossroads claimed the lives of a man and woman, said Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne.

The man was found dead on the scene. The woman had sustained second and third degree burn wounds to over 80% of her body.

She later died in hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

In a separate incident, just after 23:30 on Saturday night, a man died after a shack caught fire in Mnandi Road, in the Du Noon area.

"The incident was handed over to the SA Police Service," said Layne.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former journalist turned MP Zelda Jongbloed dies

2018-07-22 16:32

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO | Train carriages on fire in Cape Town
 

How your dog can tell what you’re feeling

Researchers have found a specific area in a dog’s brain that recognises human faces – a finding that may help to explain why dogs are so sensitive to human social cues.

 

Paws

Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Kim Kardashian-West buys fake testicles to boost her dog’s self-esteem
10 tips on exercising your dog
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Macassar 17:07 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Bishop Lavis 08:06 AM
Road name: 35th Avenue

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 