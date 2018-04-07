 

3 die on Western Cape roads

2018-04-07 09:07

Derrick Spies, Correspondent





Three people have died, and several others have been injured, in separate incidents on Friday.

Western Cape Traffic Chief, Kenny Africa, said in the first incident had happened on the R43 between Hermanus and Standford, opposite the farm Walls Acres, at around 19:20 on Friday.

"A Ford LDV and a Chevrolet light motor vehicle, collided head on," he said.

Africa said the driver of the LDV had died in the accident and three passengers were injured, while one person was injured in the Chev.

Africa said it was believed that the driver of the Ford LDV had been under the influence, and had overtaken another vehicle, and collided with the other vehicle.

He said the Hermanus Saps had been on the scene.

In a separate incident, two vehicles collided on the R46 near Ceres.

Africa said the driver of an LDV, towing a trailer, had collided with a heavy vehicle, after having lost control of the vehicle.

Africa said one passenger had died and 15 others had been slightly injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

In a third incident, Africa said a pedestrian was knocked over and killed by a motor vehicle on the N7 near Potsdam.

