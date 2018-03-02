 

3 helicopters, ground crews battling Cape Point blaze

2018-03-02 11:20

Tammy Petersen

Three helicopters are assisting ground crews battling a blaze in Cape Point. See images here.

Cape Town - Three helicopters are assisting ground crews battling a blaze in Cape Point, City of Cape Town fire services have confirmed. The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

"Firefighters remained on scene throughout the night dealing with flare-ups. Crews will remain on scene assisted by Table Mountain National Parks for some considerable time [sic]," spokesperson Theo Layne said on Friday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, 50 firefighters with 12 firefighting vehicles responded to the extensive vegetation fire.

Inaccessible areas inside the nature reserve were water-bombed as the flames were fanned by a strong South Easter.

The cause has not yet been established.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

