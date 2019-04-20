 

3 killed, 2 boys among injured in Vereeniging crashes

2019-04-20 14:00

Correspondent

ER24 response vehicle. (Supplied)

Three people were killed and nine others injured in separate accidents in Vereeniging at the weekend, according to Gauteng paramedics.

On Friday night, two vehicles collided on the R82 in De Deur, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Paramedics found a vehicle in the veld while the other vehicle was found in the road.

"Several people were found lying scattered around the scene."

A man was declared dead at the scene while four others were attended to, including two boys. An 11-year-old boy was in a critical condition while a 14-year-old was in a serious condition.

Two men sustained moderate injuries.

It is not clear what caused the accident.

On Saturday morning, around 10:00, a single vehicle rolled on the Boy Lowe Road.

Meiring said the vehicle was found on its roof in the middle of the road and a man was found inside.

Six people were found outside the vehicle.

The man inside the vehicle and a woman lying a few metres away were declared dead.

Five others sustained minor to moderate injuries and were transported to hospital.

