 

3 killed, 2 seriously injured after vehicle plunges into river in Port Elizabeth

2019-10-28 19:45

Ntwaagae Seleka

Three people have died and two others have been critically injured after the vehicle they were travelling plunged into a river in Port Elizabeth.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the accident happened on the N2 at the Blue Water Bay Bridge, towards Grahamstown, on Monday at about 11:45.

Rantjie said the victims' vehicle - a Toyota double cab with five occupants and pulling a trailer - was travelling from Grahamstown in the direction of Port Elizabeth.

"It is alleged that the driver lost control after the trailer knocked another vehicle and later overturned into the river. Three adult occupants were declared dead on the scene, while two sustained critical injuries. The injured occupants were taken to Livingstone Hospital for medical assistance. A case of culpable homicide has been opened," Rantjie said.

