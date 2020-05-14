 

3 killed after truck carrying maize meal overturns

2020-05-14 21:08

Malibongwe Dayimani

(André Damons/Netwerk24)

(André Damons/Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people were killed in the Eastern Cape on Thursday after the brakes of a truck they were in failed, causing it to overturn. 

The accident happened on Thursday morning on the R410 at Nonesi Pass in Komani, said provincial Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose. 

The truck was carrying a full load of maize meal, he added. 

"All occupants in the vehicle were declared blue [dead] on the scene by the EMS." 

The incident had blocked one lane before emergency services workers cleared the scene, said Binqose. 

"It's alleged that the truck had a brake failure before it lost control with its load. A case of culpable homicide would be opened at the Glen Grey police station for further investigations."

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

What you can now buy online but not in stores – including jewellery, furniture, and t-shirts

2020-05-14 20:38

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:29 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 16:33 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One person bags R46k in the Daily Lotto draw 37 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 