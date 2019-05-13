 

3 killed as ambulance swerves to avoid hitting taxi

2019-05-13 11:45

Riaan Grobler

A Rescue Care ambulance.

A Rescue Care ambulance. (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people were killed and a fourth was injured when an ambulance ploughed into them when trying to avoid hitting a taxi on Booth Road in Cato Ridge in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning. 

The Rescue Care ambulance was responding to a medical emergency when the incident took place, Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson said. 

"At this stage, the events leading up to the collision are unknown and will be investigated by the SAPS (SA Police Service). Unfortunately, three of the four pedestrians that were knocked [down] succumbed to their injuries," Jamieson said. 

The fourth pedestrian is in a stable condition in a local hospital.

Also read: 4 die in horror crash involving two ambulances and a truck

"Rescue Care management would like to extend their condolences to family and friends of the deceased and will be working closely with the SAPS and assisting wherever possible in their investigations," Jamieson said. 

Taxi stopped in middle of the road

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Cato Manor police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

"It is alleged this morning at 07:30, a response vehicle was travelling on Booth Road in Cato Manor, when the driver of a taxi stopped in the middle of the road.

"The [ambulance] driver tried to avoid colliding with the taxi, but he struck four pedestrians that were on the side of the road. One of the pedestrians, believed to be 28 years old, died at the scene while three were taken to hospital for medical attention.

"Two of the pedestrians later passed away. The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated," Mbele said.

Read more on:    durban  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dad sues Lanseria Airport for R3.5m after son breaks arm in baggage conveyor

11 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto results: One lucky winner takes it all! 2019-05-11 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 