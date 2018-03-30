3 killed in Johannesburg taxi rank shooting

What To Read Next

Three people have been killed and two left injured in a shootout at a Joubert Park taxi rank, Gauteng police said on Friday.

An unknown man came to the rank on Wanderers Street at approximately 22:00 on Thursday and started shooting randomly, Captain Mavela Masondo told News24.

Three people, two who have been identified as taxi owners, were shot dead. The third has not yet been identified.

Two others were injured. One of those was a taxi driver and the other a street vendor.

The gunman then fled the scene.

A police investigation in underway.

