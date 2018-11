Three doctors at the Letaba Hospital in Tzaneen, Limpopo, were shot and injured in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The provincial department of health could not be reached on Thursday morning but issued a statement via its Twitter account.

According to the department, five heavily armed men broke into a house on the hospital premises and robbed the doctors living there.

One of the doctors is in a critical condition.

The department said the suspects were still at large and police were investigating.

three of our doctors were shot and injured during a house robbery at Letaba Hospital in the early hours of this morning — Limpopo Department of Health (@HealthLimpopo) November 22, 2018 1 female doctor shot during the incidence is critical. She has been rushed to theatre where an orthopaedic surgeon, general surgeon are due to operate on her



— Limpopo Department of Health (@HealthLimpopo) November 22, 2018

Suspects are still at large and police are investigating. Community members are requested to come forward with any piece of information that can lead to the perpetrators of these heinous crimes — Limpopo Department of Health (@HealthLimpopo) November 22, 2018

