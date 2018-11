Three men arrested for the alleged murder of top Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, have been charged with "premeditated" murder. They have also been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On Wednesday, it emerged that a third person, believed to be 35 year old, handed himself over to the police and was expected to join Biyela and Khumalo in court.

Mihalik, 50, was shot dead last week in Green Point as he drove his children to school.

His son was injured and taken to hospital for treatment while his daughter escaped physically uninjured.

READ: Third suspect in Mihalik murder hands himself over to police



There is still speculation over the motive for the killing.

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said one of the suspects was from outside the Western Cape.