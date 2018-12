Three people were shot and wounded at the Waterloo taxi rank in the Verulam CBD, north of Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the three men, aged from 20 to 22, were standing in Ireland Street when two occupants of a vehicle driving by fired shots in their direction.

"They sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and stomach. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated."

An attempted murder case has been opened at the Verulam police station, she added.



Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram said local crime watchdog was alerted to the shooting around 13:45.

He said RUSA personnel were sent to the scene and upon arrival, found two men who had been shot in their legs.

A third person was allegedly shot multiple times and was transported to hospital privately prior to their arrival.