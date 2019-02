Three men have been killed and two more injured near Khayelitsha in Cape Town in what is believed to be a minibus taxi violence-related incident.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut, the circumstances surrounding an attack on five occupants of a blue Toyota Corolla on Wednesday at around 19:35 on the bridge in Mew Way in Khayelitsha are being investigated by police.

"Three males aged 52, 34 and 31 were shot and killed, and two males aged 44 and 30 were shot and wounded.

"Four male suspects fled in a white Honda Ballade and are yet be arrested.

"The possibility that the attack is linked to the taxi industry is not being ruled out," Traut said in a statement on Thursday.



"Any person with information regarding the incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Traut said.